Conditional severe weather risk Friday afternoon

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the potential for late-afternoon severe storms today for a few days now and our thinking about today’s severe weather potential hasn’t changed much; isolated late-afternoon severe storms remain in the forecast this afternoon however rain chances are low and we just as easily see absolutely nothing at all as we could see a few isolated storms. We’re all starting out warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Morning temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s will range from the mid-80s to the mid-90s late today. The warmest temperatures are expected from Meridian through Gatesville to Killeen westward where a dry line will move through, skies will clear, and decreasing humidity will boost those temperatures. The ‘cooler’ temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the low 90s are expected from roughly Crawford to Harker Heights eastward across I-35 including Temple and Waco. It’ll be in this area where isolated severe storms may pop-up after 3 PM thanks to ample humidity and instability in the atmosphere. If severe storms form today, they’ll very quickly strengthen and we’ll again have isolated storms with very large hail, gusty winds, and potentially even an isolated tornado with hail (up to and maybe even slightly larger than golf-ball size) being the primary risk. If storms form, they’ll march eastward and then eventually southeastward as a cold front speeds into Central Texas this evening. The arriving cold front should keep any storms that form going through around 9 or 10 PM but it should clear the area by 12 AM so storm chances will end before midnight (and probably before 10 PM for cities and towns away from I-45). Thursday’s isolated late-afternoon storms are a pretty good example of what may happen today; quiet weather all day could lend itself to a few strong late-day storms impacting a handful of cities and towns.

Regardless of whether or not storms form this afternoon and evening, the overnight cold front marches through the area and we’re expecting some phenomenal weather this weekend! Temperatures Saturday morning will start out cool in the low-to-mid 50s under mostly clear skies and mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day! North winds may be a bit breezy but it’ll also help to keep high temperatures near average in the mid-to-upper 70s. Before winds shift to come from the south Sunday afternoon, morning temperatures will be cool in the upper 40s and low 50s. South winds and the sunshine should raise Sunday’s highs well above average as we again reach the mid 80s. We’ll start out the next work week in the mid 80s too but a cold front should march through the area late in the day giving us a 20% chance of rain. Monday’s front will drop temperatures into the 70s for much of next week but it’s expected to stall out and pave the wave for multiple disturbances to bring us rain. Rain chances are near 30% Tuesday with just a few scattered showers during the day but rain chances will climb to 40% Wednesday and stay there through Saturday! It won’t be raining continuously each and every day but there could be some locally heavy rain at times and by the time rain chances start to decrease next weekend, we could see anywhere from about a half-inch to over and inch of rain area wide! Thankfully, the beneficial rain we’re expecting to see next week will likely NOT be accompanied by severe storms. As of now, we’re not seeing signs of severe storms. Even if severe storms were to happen at some point next week, storms would be relatively tame by spring standards.

