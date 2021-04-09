Advertisement

First Lady begins work on revamped Military Family Initiative

First Lady Jill Biden is revamping a military family initiative to help the families of our...
First Lady Jill Biden is revamping a military family initiative to help the families of our nation’s heroes.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - First Lady Jill Biden is revamping a military family initiative to help the families of our nation’s heroes.

The program called “Joining Forces” was first launched under the Obama Administration in 2011 with the goal to make life for military spouses and their children much less stressful.

The program helps with things like job programs for military spouses, additional healthcare options and especially childcare.

Jeffrey Yarvis, an Army veteran with decades of experience in social work, says that’s one area made even more stressful for military families.

“We’re a very small and agile force that deploys a lot,” he said.

“I think she’s speaking to the turbulence that families experience with multiple moves, being in and out of several schools just throughout their elementary school years, the unique emotional challenges like PTSD and that being transmitted to children; and then of course, the stress of parenting in this environment.”

Joining Forces is already off to a fast start, launching programs for extracurricular activities, tutoring and mental health options both on and off post.

Yarvis says he thinks the programs could make a huge impact, especially in the Fort Hood community.

“This is a booming area where some of those resources on the civilian side are spread thin as people enter the metropolitan area of Central Texas,” he said.

“Then you have the fact that we’ve been at war for 20 years and so, we’ve learned a lot about the needs of our children.”

The First Lady has named Rory Brosius, the former deputy director of Joining Forces in the Obama Administration, to be executive director this time around.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Local officers arrested a teenager Thursday after responding to reports that a gun was...
Officers arrest teen after firearm brandished from car near 3 local schools
An image from bodycam video of an arrest on Interstate 35. A Republican state lawmaker is...
State lawmaker proposes changes to police video recording policies in Texas
State data showed no additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Central Texas, but a local health...
COVID-19: Almost a deathless day in Central Texas, but statewide toll rises to more than 48,000