Isolated severe storms possible tonight; beautiful weekend ahead!

Storms aren’t guaranteed but will quickly turn severe if they form
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Like yesterday, there is a conditional risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. The set up is a bit different than yesterday, but the driving force for storms is a dryline (difference between two air masses with different moisture levels - dry for one and humid for the other) that comes in from the west this afternoon. Today all depends on IF storms can get going... If storms develop, they would be severe with a large hail and damaging wind threat. An isolated tornado would also be possible. As the night goes on, our focus changes to a cold front moving in. Storm chances go down once we loose the daytime heat but the cold front could spark up a few showers/non severe storms overnight and it all clears out by sunrise tomorrow.

We get rid of storm chances and have a gorgeous weekend! Cool mornings in the 50s, and fantastic afternoons with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s Saturday and mid 80s for Sunday. Lots of sunshine for the weekend too!

Clouds move back in Monday and we actually have a few rounds of rain possible next week, with the highest chances coming for the middle to end of the week. Highs should be cooler for most of next week too - in the 70s!

