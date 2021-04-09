Advertisement

Local cities joined forces to maintain a sustainable community

Local community leaders sign the sustainment agreement Thursday afternoon at Monarch Park in Nolanville.
Local community leaders sign the sustainment agreement Thursday afternoon at Monarch Park in Nolanville.(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Leaders from Fort Hood and neighboring communities gathered in Monarch Park to renew their commitment to the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership additional three years.

The ceremony included city leadership from Nolanville. Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Salado, Gatesville, and Lampasas.

The ceremony includes a tree planting with the garrison commander and mayors, proclaiming that April is Sustainable Environment Month.

Several individuals from each partner community received awards for the 2021 Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership Environmental Ambassador Award.

The city of Nolanville’s mayor Andy Williams presented an apple tree to each of the Communities Partners to celebrate their continued commitment to growth.

“I really believe in sustainability because what we do today affects our future. If we do it a great job today, then I will have a great future. So, it’s very important not just for our city but as a community together as a whole that we come together and Unite so that we can ensure that this place will truly be a great place to live,” said Williams,

The partnership consists of an executive committee that meets quarterly and a staff committee that meets monthly. Luciano is also the chairperson of the staff committee.

