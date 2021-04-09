Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities were on the lookout Friday for a 59-year-old Texas man believed to be in imminent danger.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Richard Hays, who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Collins Boulevard in Garland.

He’s 6-foot-3, weighs 275 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a fluorescent green hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

