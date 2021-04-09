Advertisement

Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert

Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities were on the lookout Friday for a 59-year-old Texas man believed to be in imminent danger.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Richard Hays, who was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2700 block of Collins Boulevard in Garland.

He’s 6-foot-3, weighs 275 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a fluorescent green hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting, DPS trooper shot in stable condition
Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy
Local community leaders sign the sustainment agreement Thursday afternoon at Monarch Park in...
Local cities joined forces to maintain a sustainable community