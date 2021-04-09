Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation

(KWTX)- Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Twenty one of the 35 were arrested Thursday.

Fourteen others were already in custody.

“The drugs trafficked by the defendants destroy families, neighborhoods and communities,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Combs. “The FBI is committed to working with our local, state and federal partners to keep this poison off the streets and holding those who profit from selling it accountable.”

Michael Peterson, 38, of Killeen was among those arrested Thursday.

He’s one of 27 people named in a one-count federal indictment charging one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Texas and elsewhere from August 2019 until last month.

In Peterson’s case, the charge carries a possible penalty of 10 years to life in prison because of the amount of the drug involved.

During the investigation that led to the indictment, authorities seized 65 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than $49,000 and other assets.

During the arrests Thursday, they seized another seven kilograms of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, a dozen firearms and $20,000 in cash.

Monty Lane Riggs, 66 of San Saba, Suni Wynn Rogers, 39 of Richland Springs, Joseph Martinez Mafnas, 28 of Florence, Shawnwilliam Songao Santos, 48 of Florence, Marylee Manfas Santos, 48 of Florence, and Vincent Lee Presto, 48 of Harker Heights were also arrested Thursday.

They’re named in another one-count federal indictment charging conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine stemming from the alleged distribution of meth in Central Texas.

Two other area residents named in the indictment, Dude Edward Beabout, 63 of Kempner and Ashley Jo Wiggins, 33 of Killeen, were already in custody at the time of indictment.

The charge carries a possible penalty of 10 years to life.

