Officers arrest teen after firearm brandished from car near 3 local schools

Local officers arrested a teenager Thursday after responding to reports that a gun was...
Local officers arrested a teenager Thursday after responding to reports that a gun was brandished from inside a vehicle near three Mexia schools. (Mexia Police Dept. photo/file)(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – Mexia police officers and Limestone County deputies arrested a teenager after responding to a report at around 7:55 a.m. Thursday that a weapon was brandished from inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Ross Street, near Mexia High School, R.Q. Sims Intermediate School and AB McBay Elementary School, all of which are on North Ross.

Limestone deputies and Mexia officers arrested Ladarion Owens, 19, at his place of work, City Manager Eric Garretty said in a press release Thursday evening.

“The suspect reportedly engaged in altercation with several other juveniles and displayed a firearm before fleeing the area,” Garretty said.

Owens faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Garretty said.

