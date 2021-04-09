Advertisement

Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead

One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly...
One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two puppies Dallas police have made an arrest.(Dallas Police Department)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two puppies Dallas police have made an arrest.

At midnight on April 9 officers with the Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit arrested Sebastian Acosta. They charged the 20 year old with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Torture/Kill, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

Surveillance video captured a man along Dowdy Ferry Road with two Pyrenees-type puppies. That man drove away with a third dog in the back of a silver Ford F150 pickup — that dog was seized for protective custody.

If you recognize this man, please contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at...
If you recognize this man, please contact Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard, #7999, at (214) 670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.(Dallas Police Department)

Dallas police said it was the tips from the public that helped identify the suspect which led to his arrest. Officials said, “This is a great example of the community and police working together to help solve and prevent crime.”

Copyright 2021 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

“What was that?” That’s the question some people in North Texas have as they witnessed a...
Texans report seeing mysterious streak of lights in sky
Prosper Waco hopes the Student Summer Success Fest will help fight some of the "summer slide."
Waco: Summer Fest organizers hope it will connect community with resources
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding the administration shut down an unaccompanied minor center...
Texas governor demands feds shut down unaccompanied minor center
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Two teenage siblings were arrested Wednesday after a crash that killed two elderly people in...
Teenage Texas siblings charged in wreck that killed two elderly people