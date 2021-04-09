Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly physically assaulted and killed two puppies Dallas police have made an arrest.
At midnight on April 9 officers with the Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit arrested Sebastian Acosta. They charged the 20 year old with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Torture/Kill, which is a 3rd-degree felony.
Surveillance video captured a man along Dowdy Ferry Road with two Pyrenees-type puppies. That man drove away with a third dog in the back of a silver Ford F150 pickup — that dog was seized for protective custody.
Dallas police said it was the tips from the public that helped identify the suspect which led to his arrest. Officials said, “This is a great example of the community and police working together to help solve and prevent crime.”
