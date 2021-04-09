Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

(KWTX) - Residents in a string of Central Texas counties are assessing the damage from a powerful pop-up storm Thursday that produced heavy rain, hail and high winds, and conditions are ripe for a repeat performance Friday afternoon.

A chance of isolated severe storms is in the forecast after 3 p.m. Friday and if any pop up, they could strengthen quickly and could produce large hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado.

The storm that popped up Thursday afternoon produced large hail in some areas, leaving cracked and shattered windshields and damaged roofs in its path and there were also some reports of wind damage.

Between Lorena and Moody high wind damaged the porch of a home and demolished a 30 ft. by 40 ft. metal barn with a steel frame, and on a second property ripped the roof off a barndominium, the National Weather Service reported.

Large trees were damaged on both properties.

In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins across a road.

Golf ball size hail was reported late Thursday afternoon nine miles west-southwest of Hico in Hamilton County.,

Dime size hail was reported south of Clifton in Bosque County.

Hail as large as 2 inches was reported in the McGregor area.

One inch hail was reported south of Hewitt.

Golf ball size hail was reported four miles west-southwest of Lorena.

Four miles north-northeast of Troy, a mesquite tree estimated at 12 inches in diameter snapped, blocking West Hillyard Road and Old Troy Road.

Ping-pong ball size hail was reported in Moody.

Wind damaged a structure and the trees surrounding it a mile north-northeast of Troy.

Four miles northeast of Troy, a telephone pole snapped about 5 feet above the ground.

Egg size hail was reported eight miles west of Rosebud.

