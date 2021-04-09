Advertisement

Siblings find closure a year after COVID-19 thrashed choir

Students are socially distant during practice. (file)
Students are socially distant during practice. (file)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) - Just over a year ago, a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two.

It was one of the United States’ first-known COVID-19 superspreader events.

But from that tragedy emerged important research on how the virus was transmitted.

Experts say the public health investigation into the rehearsal was key in determining that the virus was spreading through the air.

The children of one of the two women who died gathered recently to honor her.

They say it brings them comfort to know that studies of the event have advanced preventative measures and helped save lives.

