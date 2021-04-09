Texas governor demands feds shut down unaccompanied minor center

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris demanding the administration shut down an unaccompanied minor center in San Antonio about which state officials have received three reports of abuse and neglect.

“The State of Texas previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Abbott wrote.

“Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas.”

Mr. Biden appointed Harris last month to oversee the situation at the southern border.

On Thursday Texas child welfare officials said they’ve received several “reports involving children and youth at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio,” where more than 1,600 teenage immigrants are housed.

One reported alleged a lack of supervision of bathrooms during showers where boys “are engaging in sexual behavior.”

Another report alleged the center isn’t adequately staffed and children don’t have enough to eat.

The third alleged children aren’t eating enough and children “who may be homosexual are being bullied.”

Officials declined to reveal the source of the allegations, and provided no further details.

