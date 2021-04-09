Texas officer, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin police say an officer responding to an emergency call early Friday involving a car chase and gunfire was wounded in a shootout with a suspect who was also injured.

Police said officers responded to a call from a person who reported being chased and shot at by someone in a black pickup truck.

When officers located the truck and approached, someone inside the vehicle began shooting.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were taken to hospitals for surgery.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect has life-threatening injuries, but the officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

