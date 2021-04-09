Advertisement

University expels fraternity over student’s hazing death

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) A university in Ohio has expelled a fraternity where a student died last month after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol during a hazing event.

Bowling Green State University issued a statement Friday saying the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity would never again be recognized on campus.

Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, was found by roommates and taken to a hospital in early March and died three days later.

An investigation found that ranking fraternity members forced pledges to drink an entire bottle of alcohol during an off-campus event.

Messages seeking comment were left with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national headquarters. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

Almost 15,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine are headed to vaccination hub sites in Central...
15,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Central Texas hub sites next week
Local author with special child
Cameron Park Zoo hosts celebration of local author’s book about a unique zoo
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
House ethics committee opens probe into Gaetz
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly