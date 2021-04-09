Waco native officiates National Championship game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the officials who worked the National Championship game is from Waco, Keith Kimble.

Kimble said it was really a dream come true.

He has worked several tournament games, and even the Final Four in the past, but this was his first National Championship game. It just so happens the team from his hometown was on the floor as well.

Kimble graduated from Waco High, and then played basketball at MCC and what is now Texas A&M Kingsville.

He grew up watching Baylor games and has developed relationships with the current Baylor staff, but before you get any ideas let Keith set the record straight.

“They understand it’s all strictly business with me,” said Kimble.

Kimble starting officiating at youth games in Waco and has worked his way up since 1997.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.