Advertisement

Waco native officiates National Championship game

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the officials who worked the National Championship game is from Waco, Keith Kimble.

Kimble said it was really a dream come true.

He has worked several tournament games, and even the Final Four in the past, but this was his first National Championship game. It just so happens the team from his hometown was on the floor as well.

Kimble graduated from Waco High, and then played basketball at MCC and what is now Texas A&M Kingsville.

He grew up watching Baylor games and has developed relationships with the current Baylor staff, but before you get any ideas let Keith set the record straight.

“They understand it’s all strictly business with me,” said Kimble.

Kimble starting officiating at youth games in Waco and has worked his way up since 1997.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police identified the suspect in the shooting at Kent Moore as Larry Bollin, 27 of Grimes...
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition

Latest News

Waco native officiates National Championship game
Waco native officiates National Championship game
Mullet Bros
Baylor player talks mullets, TikTok’s and life in the ‘Bubble’
Derek Smith with the team's National Championship trophy.
BU’s national title win was ‘dream come true’ for team’s longtime PA announcer
Lee Elder waves with Gary Player before the ceremonial first tee the first round of the Masters...
With a wave and smile, Lee Elder helps open the Masters