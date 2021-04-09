Waco: Summer Fest organizers hope it will connect community with resources

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been a tough year and a half in the classroom for both students and teachers, but a local organization is working to bring together ways for kids to learn this summer, while still having some fun.

Prosper Waco and Grassroots Community Development are partnering together to bring the Student Success Summer Fest to the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday morning.

Prosper Waco chief program officer Hermann Pereira said the idea came out of conversations they’ve been having in two working groups. Pereira said they were looking at things they could do to help make up the summer slide.

While it isn’t possible for Prosper Waco to come up with a plan to help every student in math and reading, Pereira said they can bring together all of their community partners that host events over the summer for students in the area.

The Student Success Summer Fest will be an extension of the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market, with more than two dozen community partners set up to talk about their summer programs. Pereira said that includes everyone from the Cameron Park Zoo to McLennan Community College’s kid camps.

Pereira said people are able to come ask questions and sign up for events if they want. He added parents always want their kids to learn during the summer and find ways to keep them engaged, and that’s during summers after a normal school year.

“Now we have families who are saying you know what, my kid’s fallen behind a little bit in a certain subject, or they’ve been out of a school a little bit, how can I make some of that up?,” Pereira said. “We know that if a kid is attending a camp, or they’re engaged, we know they’re going to find some of those ways to connect and hopefully improve academically.”

Pereira said people may not be aware of all the resources they have in the community, and he hopes the event will be a good way of connecting people with what is out there.

“It’s just a way to offer more opportunities and to bridge the gap for families,” Pereira said. “It’s really not about a certain part of town, a certain demographic, it’s really all kids, I mean all kids need to have enriching opportunities to learn.”

The summer fest is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. The farmer’s market is at the corner of 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

