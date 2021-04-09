Advertisement

Waco: Summer Fest organizers hope it will connect community with resources

Prosper Waco hopes the Student Summer Success Fest will help fight some of the "summer slide."
Prosper Waco hopes the Student Summer Success Fest will help fight some of the "summer slide."(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been a tough year and a half in the classroom for both students and teachers, but a local organization is working to bring together ways for kids to learn this summer, while still having some fun.

Prosper Waco and Grassroots Community Development are partnering together to bring the Student Success Summer Fest to the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday morning.

Prosper Waco chief program officer Hermann Pereira said the idea came out of conversations they’ve been having in two working groups. Pereira said they were looking at things they could do to help make up the summer slide.

While it isn’t possible for Prosper Waco to come up with a plan to help every student in math and reading, Pereira said they can bring together all of their community partners that host events over the summer for students in the area.

The Student Success Summer Fest will be an extension of the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market, with more than two dozen community partners set up to talk about their summer programs. Pereira said that includes everyone from the Cameron Park Zoo to McLennan Community College’s kid camps.

Pereira said people are able to come ask questions and sign up for events if they want. He added parents always want their kids to learn during the summer and find ways to keep them engaged, and that’s during summers after a normal school year.

“Now we have families who are saying you know what, my kid’s fallen behind a little bit in a certain subject, or they’ve been out of a school a little bit, how can I make some of that up?,” Pereira said. “We know that if a kid is attending a camp, or they’re engaged, we know they’re going to find some of those ways to connect and hopefully improve academically.”

Pereira said people may not be aware of all the resources they have in the community, and he hopes the event will be a good way of connecting people with what is out there.

“It’s just a way to offer more opportunities and to bridge the gap for families,” Pereira said. “It’s really not about a certain part of town, a certain demographic, it’s really all kids, I mean all kids need to have enriching opportunities to learn.”

The summer fest is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. The farmer’s market is at the corner of 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

“What was that?” That’s the question some people in North Texas have as they witnessed a...
Texans report seeing mysterious streak of lights in sky
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding the administration shut down an unaccompanied minor center...
Texas governor demands feds shut down unaccompanied minor center
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Two teenage siblings were arrested Wednesday after a crash that killed two elderly people in...
Teenage Texas siblings charged in wreck that killed two elderly people