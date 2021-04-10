Copperas Cove: Car show raises money for child abuse prevention programs

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of car enthusiasts put on a car show in Copperas Cove Saturday, with all proceeds from the contest being donated to child abuse prevention programs around Central Texas.

The show was littered with unique vintage models along with movie replica type cars.

Overall, the car show was able to donate more than $1,100 to child abuse prevention organizations.

Organizers like Charles Lyons says while the show was a huge success, helping save the lives of children means so much more.

“It’s a great cause and at the same time, it’s probably the most important cause there is right now outside of the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s about the money, but then again, it’s not about the money. It’s one of those things where you can kill two birds with one stone.”

