Friends remember Bryan mass shooting victim Timothy Smith

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends and colleagues of Timothy Smith are beginning to reflect on his life and legacy. Smith was killed in Thursday’s mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Family and friends say Smith was known as a very kind and hard working man. Besides his job at the cabinet factory, Smith also worked in the hospitality industry as a server. Chef Tai Lee, owner of Paolo’s Italian Kitchen in College Station, says Smith was one of his top employees for more than five years. He says he and his team are still in shock.

“I just saw him about a week ago when I came in here to have a dinner with our friends as well, so it is quite unreal,” said Lee. “He had a big heart and a big personality and a great smile. Always just joyous, you know, even if he was having some personal challenges for financial reasons during the downturn, he was always optimistic.”

We live in a world now that the words “active shooter” aren’t even uncommon anymore, until you hear them referencing the... Posted by Brittany Ann Smith Jackl on Friday, April 9, 2021

Lee says the world has lost a great guy and family man. He says he also lost a great employee and friend. Lee says when his family and friends would come to the restaurant, Smith would make sure everything was perfect.

“He was just one of those the real role model associates. When I dined out with my family and friends, he would be the sever who would take care of my table because I also had very good confidence that I wouldn’t look bad in front of my associates and friends,” said Lee. “He just recently married and expecting to have a great life as a newlywed. It’s tragic.”

Gerald King was Smith’s manager for the past six months. He says he’s heartbroken that his friend and colleague is no longer here. King says Smith’s coworkers and customers loved him dearly.

“He made friends with every single person that he talked to. Every customer that came in, he made lifelong friends with them,” said King. “People he knew from his experience here and Maddens. They all loved him. They asked for him. He was just a very passionate man.”

