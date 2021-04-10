Advertisement

Harker Heights: Build-a-lemonade-stand draws dozens

A handful of children got some very helpful tips on how to build a lemonade stand in Harker...
A handful of children got some very helpful tips on how to build a lemonade stand in Harker Heights Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of children got some very helpful tips on how to build a lemonade stand in Harker Heights Saturday.

The build-a-stand workshop helped children practice their wood working skills by designing a mock lemonade stand.

Each child was also able to paint a tip box for their lemonade stand.

Organizers like Samantha Ricciardi say she’s are proud to hold this event in-person this year after having to do it virtually last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s a joy to be able to come back and to host a workshop,” she said.

“We were able to do virtual challenges last year where kids were still able to participate in lemonade day as well. But of course, there’s always something different about being able to do it in person and see their excitement and everything they’re learning through the program.”

Organizers say the plan for the children is to help prepare them for lemonade day in Central Texas coming up in May.

