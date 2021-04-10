Advertisement

Kent Moore Cabinets establishes support fund for shooting victims, families

Spirit Of Texas Bank said they will match up to the first $10,000 donated
Kent Moore Cabinets
Kent Moore Cabinets(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kent Moore Cabinets, the Bryan manufacturing business at the center of Thursday’s mass shooting, has established a fund for victims of the shooting and their families.

On Thursday afternoon a gunman opened fire at the business, killing one and injuring five others. DPS trooper Juan Rojas Tovar was also shot while pursuing the suspect in Grimes County. Tovar is in serious but stable condition, according to DPS.

People can contribute to the funds at Spirit of Texas Bank at 625 University Dr. East in College Station, or any other Spirit Bank location. Spirit Of Texas Bank said they will match up to the first $10,000 donated.

Teresa Galliher, vice president of Kent Moore Cabinets said a memorial for the victims has been established in front of the Kent Moore facility. People can place a memorial along the fence line in front of the facility at 350 Stone City Dr.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage
One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly...
Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead

Latest News

Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Friday Night FastCast
Students and staff at Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove are raising money with...
Copperas Cove: Local school raises money for children born with heart defects
The 48-year-old Bryan man remains at St. Joseph Hospital in after being shot and breaking both...
“He is deeply traumatized”: Family of Bryan mass shooting victim shares his story