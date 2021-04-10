Advertisement

Local church hosts community prayer vigil

Central Church became a place a to grieve, love and hope.
Community members came together at Central Church to pray for those affected by Thursday's mass...
Community members came together at Central Church to pray for those affected by Thursday's mass shooting.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Central Church in College Station held a prayer vigil Friday night to start the healing process following Thursday’s mass shooting in Bryan.

Residents like Dean Gage say it was a night of unity.

“To pray together, to encourage one another, to read God’s word together, and to lift up the families involved in this terrible tragedy,” said Gage.

Senior Pastor of Central Church Phillip Bethancourt says Christ will bring everyone together.

“Even in the midst of deep sorrow and deep tragedy, we don’t lose heart because we know Jesus will return in the end and the grace we have, that we have through God’s Son is what gives us the hope that we have even in difficult situations like this,” said Bethancourt.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James was also in attendance. He says it help bring peace in a moment of sorrow.

“This is part of the healing process, to come here, support the victims of this horrific event, but like they talked about taking that journey to heal and just coping with the events that took place,” said Lt. James.

Several pastors from area churches were in attendance hoping to help guide the community during this time.

“We’re pulling together in the name of Jesus. We’re pulling together at the body of Christ. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from or how you go about worship,” said Tyler Hardy, Head Pastor of Antioch Community Church. “This is real. This is hurting, but at the same time there’s a message of hope.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage
One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly...
Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead

Latest News

Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Friday Night FastCast
Students and staff at Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove are raising money with...
Copperas Cove: Local school raises money for children born with heart defects
The 48-year-old Bryan man remains at St. Joseph Hospital in after being shot and breaking both...
“He is deeply traumatized”: Family of Bryan mass shooting victim shares his story