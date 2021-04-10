Mobile gun and archery range comes to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A mobile gun and archery range rolled into Waco Saturday through the organization Shoot Like A Girl.

The organization aims to “grow the number of women who participate in shooting sports by empowering them with confidence,” according to its website. The group, led by founder Karen Butler, stops in cities across the country to offer free shooting and archery exercises by trained instructors.

Their trailer is set up outside Cabelas in Waco on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 from 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can participate in the shooting exercises. However, younger children can still visit and receive lessons on firearm safety.

There were 5 million first time gun owners in 2020 according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.