Advertisement

Mobile gun and archery range comes to Waco

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A mobile gun and archery range rolled into Waco Saturday through the organization Shoot Like A Girl.

The organization aims to “grow the number of women who participate in shooting sports by empowering them with confidence,” according to its website. The group, led by founder Karen Butler, stops in cities across the country to offer free shooting and archery exercises by trained instructors.

Their trailer is set up outside Cabelas in Waco on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 from 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone 16 years of age and older can participate in the shooting exercises. However, younger children can still visit and receive lessons on firearm safety.

There were 5 million first time gun owners in 2020 according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

Latest News

ghyuio
Shoot like a girl demonstration
A handful of children got some very helpful tips on how to build a lemonade stand in Harker...
Harker Heights: Build-a-lemonade-stand draws dozens
Dozens of car enthusiasts put on a car show in Copperas Cove Saturday, with all proceeds from...
Copperas Cove: Car show raises money for child abuse prevention programs
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses...
Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery