Nice Weekend Ahead!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend looks nice across Central Texas! Winds will be a little breezy Saturday behind our overnight cold front, but it will be sunny & temperatures will be pleasant. Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-to-upper 70s, which is right around normal for this time of year. We will get a little warmer on Sunday as south winds return and push highs back into the mid-80s.

We stay rain-free this weekend, but scattered rain chances return to the forecast for much of next week. We will also be a little cooler next week as well. Highs on Thursday and Friday may stay in the upper 60s.

