Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.

Investigators initially were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Baimbridge said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage
One day after sending out a call to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly...
Police in Texas arrest man in animal cruelty case that left two puppies dead

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
FastCast
Friday Night FastCast
Students and staff at Martin Walker Elementary School in Copperas Cove are raising money with...
Copperas Cove: Local school raises money for children born with heart defects
A local elementary school is taking the fight against heart defects in children into their own...
Copperas Cove: Local school raises money for children born with heart defects