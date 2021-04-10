Advertisement

Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill Washington. Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and says he will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday, April 10, 2021, that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)(Chip Somodevilla | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month.

Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina,” Crenshaw said in a statement. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”

Crenshaw said the retina to his left eye was found to be detaching after he went to an ophthalmologist on Thursday because of dark, blurry vision, and that he underwent surgery on Friday.

“The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” according to Crenshaw.

Crenshaw was reelected in November representing Texas’ 2nd Congressional District in the Houston area.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in serious but stable condition according to DPS
DPS identifies trooper shot in pursuit of Bryan mass shooter
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation

Latest News

Drivers line up to receive the first and second dose of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine...
Texas to receive about half a million less vaccine doses next week due to manufacturing issue
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the...
Medical marijuana could become more widely available in Texas
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
fastcast
Brady's Saturday FastCast