5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from their cars, injuring five people, including a man in his home near the service road of the freeway.

One person also died in the incident.

During the shootout, a stray bullet hit a woman in a separate, unrelated vehicle, police said.

The shootout on 2005 Southwest Loop 820 Frwy happened the night of April 9.

Police said two cars travelling eastbound on the freeway, with several occupants were involved.

One person is currently in critical condition, and the other five are were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Gang units have taken over the investigation.

