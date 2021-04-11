As armed barricade situation at Hawaii hotel continues, hundreds remain in lockdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tense armed barricade situation at the Kahala Resort & Hotel continues Saturday night and hundreds of guests and staff members remain in lockdown.

The incident started about 6 p.m. Saturday, after hotel staff members were alerted the suspect was armed. Members of hotel security were outside his room when he reportedly shot through the door.

Rex Jakobovits snapped this photo of guests and staff locked down in the Kahala Resort & Hotel's banquet hall. (Source: Rex Jakobovits) ((Source: Rex Jakobovits))

“Thankfully, the security guard wasn’t standing in front of the door,” said Police Capt. Brian Lynch. “Nobody is injured. Everybody is accounted for. We’re just waiting for the suspect to give up.”

Sources say the suspect is a member of the Navy who lives on Oahu.

He is said to be alone in his room on the fourth floor.

Police sources tell Hawaii News Now that the suspect also fired through his door multiple times as officers in the hallway called his name. He is not believed to have fired rounds from his balcony.

Still, the threat of just that prompted police officers to quickly clear the beach after the first shots were fired and urge people to shelter in place. Guests in rooms near the barricade situation were evacuated.

And about 100 people were locked down at a ballroom at the hotel.

As the situation continued, a staff member delivered this message over the hotel loudspeaker:

“Attention! Attention! Due to the building emergency, we ask that all hotel guests remain in their rooms with their doors locked and off of their balconies.”

Honolulu resident Rex Jakobovits was among those ushered into the ballroom. He told Hawaii News Now he was walking on the beach in the area about 6 p.m. when officers told him to get inside immediately.

Posted by Keahi Tucker on Saturday, April 10, 2021

“They were yelling there was a shooter and I needed to get inside,” he said.

He said officers were also pointing guns up at a balcony of the hotel.

Jakobovits said the mood inside the ballroom was initially quite tense, with some people crying, but eventually lightened. He said people felt safe because officers were posted outside the doors.

Kahala resident Yevgeniy Lendel said he was also walking in the area when officers rushed to the scene.

“The cops told everyone to run and shelter,” he said. “We ran away from the hotel.”

Selma Thelmaagaa, a guest at the hotel, said she was headed to dinner when the situation started. “They announced on the intercom to shelter in place and stay away from the windows and doors,” she said.

The hotel issued this statement on the incident Saturday night:

“This evening, an individual with a firearm barricaded himself in one of the guest rooms at The Kahala. Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.