Advertisement

Crews still battling 100-acre fire in Bastrop County

100 acre fire in Bastrop county
100 acre fire in Bastrop county(KBTX)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews are still battling a 100-acre fire in Bastrop County that started on Saturday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is now reporting the fire is now 75% contained.

Update April 11, 2021 1630: the Cassel Way Fire in Bastrop County has been mapped at 36 acres and is 75% contained....

Posted by Lone Star State Incident Management Team - Texas A&M Forest Service on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 reported that at one point 50 firefighters and 31 fire trucks were fighting the blaze.

Evacuations were conducted in Cassel Way and west of Kelley Road spanning to Highway 21. To stay up to date with evacuations click here.

Officials say a fire is in the area of Cassel Way, Kelly Road, and FM 1441 with structures threatened, but none lost.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

Latest News

Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to...
New review board offers discharged veterans final chance at appeal
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Falcon Flight Formation Team soars over Temple on April 11, 2021.
Formation team flies over Temple skies
Spring Branch Independent School District education workers line up to receive a COVID-19...
Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine