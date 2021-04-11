Crews still battling 100-acre fire in Bastrop County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews are still battling a 100-acre fire in Bastrop County that started on Saturday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is now reporting the fire is now 75% contained.

Update April 11, 2021 1630: the Cassel Way Fire in Bastrop County has been mapped at 36 acres and is 75% contained.... Posted by Lone Star State Incident Management Team - Texas A&M Forest Service on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 reported that at one point 50 firefighters and 31 fire trucks were fighting the blaze.

Evacuations were conducted in Cassel Way and west of Kelley Road spanning to Highway 21. To stay up to date with evacuations click here.

Officials say a fire is in the area of Cassel Way, Kelly Road, and FM 1441 with structures threatened, but none lost.

