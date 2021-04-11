Advertisement

Customs officers seize narcotics at Texas-Mexico border worth $1.8M+ hidden in tires, ice chests

Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized narcotics worth more than $1.8 million in two separate unrelated enforcement actions.

Packages containing 73 pounds of methamphetamineseized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“In an effort to secure our nation’s borders, as these narcotics seizures clearly illustrate, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

An agent referred a 2005 Ford Ranger driven by a 21-year-old for a secondary inspection on April 5 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge. The driver was a United States citizen who applied for entry into the United States from Mexico. Following a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers discovered a total of 24 packages containing 73.7 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the tires of the SUV.

The second seizure happened on April 5, 2021 at the Camino Real International Bridge II after a officer referred a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado for a secondary inspection. The truck was driven by a 60-year-old male Mexican citizen who applied for entry into the United States from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers discovered a total of 17 packages containing 17.9 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within two ice chests inside the truck.

Both seizures have a combined estimated street value of $1,832,463.

Officers seized the narcotics and vehicles. The first case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation. The second case was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s office for further investigation.

