Formation team flies over Temple skies

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 50 airplanes flew over the city of Temple on Sunday as part of a flight formation. The group of pilots are part of the Falcon Flight Formation Team. They selected Temple as a location to host a weekend long training clinic to teach new pilots the skill of flying in formation safely.

The group of about 60 pilots spent Saturday practicing at Temple’s Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. Then on Sunday they took flight doing coordinated maneuvers and creating smoke trails of patterns in the sky.

Nearly all of the planes in the formation were built by the pilots themselves.

The city of Temple’s airport director Sean Parker said while the airport made a few thousand dollars from fuel sales to the pilots, the biggest benefit goes to the general Temple community.

“There will be more than 60 folks renting cars, sleeping in hotels and eating in our restaurants for three days. It’s a great sign that life is getting back to normal, while still adhering to social distancing and following CDC guidelines,” Parker said.

Falcon Flight is a Texas-based formation flying team, founded in the early 1990s.

