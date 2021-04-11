Advertisement

Formation team flies over Temple skies

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 50 airplanes flew over the city of Temple on Sunday as part of a flight formation. The group of pilots are part of the Falcon Flight Formation Team. They selected Temple as a location to host a weekend long training clinic to teach new pilots the skill of flying in formation safely.

The group of about 60 pilots spent Saturday practicing at Temple’s Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. Then on Sunday they took flight doing coordinated maneuvers and creating smoke trails of patterns in the sky.

Nearly all of the planes in the formation were built by the pilots themselves.

The city of Temple’s airport director Sean Parker said while the airport made a few thousand dollars from fuel sales to the pilots, the biggest benefit goes to the general Temple community.

“There will be more than 60 folks renting cars, sleeping in hotels and eating in our restaurants for three days. It’s a great sign that life is getting back to normal, while still adhering to social distancing and following CDC guidelines,” Parker said.

Falcon Flight is a Texas-based formation flying team, founded in the early 1990s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

Latest News

Flight formation group soars over Temple
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Spring Branch Independent School District education workers line up to receive a COVID-19...
Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine
A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in...
Texas man Don Muchow brings awareness to Type 1 Diabetes by running from Disneyland to Disney World
Packages containing 73 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of...
Customs officers seize narcotics at Texas-Mexico border worth $1.8M+ hidden in tires, ice chests