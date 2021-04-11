Great Weather This Evening with Storm Chances Monday Afternoon

Another beautiful evening will be had with temperatures only cooling to the low 70′s after sunset. South winds keep us warm going into Monday, with lows around 60° to start. Partly cloudy skies will be seen throughout the day with highs in the mid 80′s during the afternoon, before a cold front arrives. That front will fire up some isolated storms, some of which could get fairly strong. Those stronger storms will be capable of producing quarter to half-dollar size hail, but luckily the coverage stays pretty low. This will be similar to what was seen Thursday and Friday of last week. The storms die down by 10pm, with a round of spotty rain arriving early Tuesday morning.

Spotty rain dies down by Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. Highs will hit the mid 70′s in the afternoon, and look to stay in the low 70′s during the Baylor Parade in the evening. A few scattered showers will be seen Wednesday, keeping highs pretty cool in the mid 60′s for most of us. By Thursday, spotty chances return with the best rain chances for next week coming up on Friday as a disturbance will pass by the area.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.