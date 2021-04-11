Advertisement

New review board offers discharged veterans final chance at appeal

Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to...
Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to appeal.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to appeal.

A new discharge appeal review board will allow service members a final review of their requests to upgrade their discharges. However, they won’t appear in person. The new board will only review their case files.

Lucas Loafman with Texas A&M Central Texas says he was trained by the state bar of Texas to handle veterans appeals and believes this is a more thorough way to handle cases...

“Each thing that they do like this provides another avenue for them to treat our veterans differently than they have in the past,” he said.

“It probably strikes a middle ground between being efficient and giving them another option. A lot of times when we look at due process and the law, the question is what process is due? It’s gonna vary. So, they may have struck a compromise between too much more intensive review in-person and they said we’ll take another look at it in paper.”

The new board can also make corrections to a veteran’s discharge, such as fixing dates or misspellings and adding missing decorations or campaign medals to a veteran’s record. However, any veteran who received anything other than an honorable discharge may be ineligible. Regardless, Loafman says it’s a small step in the right direction.

“I think they’ve been ignored or not treated as well historically as they should’ve been, but I think the tide is turning,” he said.

“Hopefully, this is kind of a snowball effect and we get these incremental changes with some of the pay changes and better access to benefits and medical care. I hope it keeps moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

Latest News

Flight formation group soars over Temple
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Falcon Flight Formation Team soars over Temple on April 11, 2021.
Formation team flies over Temple skies
Spring Branch Independent School District education workers line up to receive a COVID-19...
Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine
A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in...
Texas man Don Muchow brings awareness to Type 1 Diabetes by running from Disneyland to Disney World