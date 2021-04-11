New review board offers discharged veterans final chance at appeal

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to appeal.

A new discharge appeal review board will allow service members a final review of their requests to upgrade their discharges. However, they won’t appear in person. The new board will only review their case files.

Lucas Loafman with Texas A&M Central Texas says he was trained by the state bar of Texas to handle veterans appeals and believes this is a more thorough way to handle cases...

“Each thing that they do like this provides another avenue for them to treat our veterans differently than they have in the past,” he said.

“It probably strikes a middle ground between being efficient and giving them another option. A lot of times when we look at due process and the law, the question is what process is due? It’s gonna vary. So, they may have struck a compromise between too much more intensive review in-person and they said we’ll take another look at it in paper.”

The new board can also make corrections to a veteran’s discharge, such as fixing dates or misspellings and adding missing decorations or campaign medals to a veteran’s record. However, any veteran who received anything other than an honorable discharge may be ineligible. Regardless, Loafman says it’s a small step in the right direction.

“I think they’ve been ignored or not treated as well historically as they should’ve been, but I think the tide is turning,” he said.

“Hopefully, this is kind of a snowball effect and we get these incremental changes with some of the pay changes and better access to benefits and medical care. I hope it keeps moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.