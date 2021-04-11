Advertisement

Sunny and Warm To End The Weekend with A Few Rain Chances This Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunshine dominates again on Sunday with highs getting into the mid 80′s during the afternoon, with humidity staying fairly low.  Our next cold front arrives late in the day on Monday, with highs getting into the mid 80′s again before it arrives.  A couple of spotty storms will be possible as the front moves in, similar to what we had on Thursday and Friday.  There may only be a couple, but even if one storm gets going it could build pretty easily.

However, the main thing the front will do is cool us down into the upper 60′s by Wednesday, but before that we’ll get to enjoy highs in the mid 70′s for the Baylor Parade.  A couple spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday, but overall it looks to mainly be cloudy on Tuesday.  Better rain chances arrive as we get towards the end of next week when a mid-level disturbance moves through the Central Plains.  This will fire off some scattered showers in our area Friday and possibly even next Saturday.  Due to those rain chances, our highs will stay around 70° as we head into next weekend.

