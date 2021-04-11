Advertisement

Texas man Don Muchow brings awareness to Type 1 Diabetes by running from Disneyland to Disney World

A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in...
A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in Southern California to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.(CBSDFW)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBSDFW/CNN) — A Texas man, wanting to raise awareness of diabetes, just finished running from Disneyland in Southern California to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Don Muchow, 59, started his goal of running across the United States in February 2020. He didn’t have a specific plan involving both Disney parks, but Muchow told CNN affiliate WESH that after a conversation with a friend he decided to include them.

“He said, “So I assume you’re running from Disneyland to Disney World?” And I actually hadn’t thought about it that way,” he said.

Muchow started long-distance running to bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes, a disease he has been living with since 1972, according to his website.

He hoped to finish the daunting feat by May, but as we all know, COVID-19 had other plans.

In March 2020 he had to put his run on hold due to the start of the pandemic, according to his website. He picked it up again in Texas on September 24 and ran to the Texas/Arkansas border, where he had to pause for a second time due to spikes in the virus in October.

Posted by Destination Brevard on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Going live for the arrival of @Don Muchow as he finishes his cross country trek right here in Indialantic!

Posted by Destination Brevard on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

He restarted his final push to finish on March 2 and made it to Disney World on April 5, a trip of more than 2,500 miles.

“I’ve been on cloud nine ever since,” Muchow told WESH.

According to the run’s designated Facebook page, when he arrived at the park, Disney security, cast members and guests cheered and loaded him down with a custom Mickey Mouse cap, balloons and more. He then was assigned an official photographer and guest relations representative who took them into the park to the front of his favorite ride — “It’s a Small World.”

Before leaving, Muchow was granted his one request — a Mickey Mouse ice cream cone.

Two days later, Muchow finally made it to the Atlantic Ocean, completing his mission.

Copyright 2021 CBSDFW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy...
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage

Latest News

Spring Branch Independent School District education workers line up to receive a COVID-19...
Nearly one-third of Texans have received virus vaccine
Packages containing 73 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of...
Customs officers seize narcotics at Texas-Mexico border worth $1.8M+ hidden in tires, ice chests
Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Shoot Like A Girl hopes to grow the number of women who participate in shooting sports by...
Mobile gun and archery range comes to Waco