Accused drunk driver charged in wreck that killed Texas boy, 5

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced charges have been filed against the suspected drunk driver blamed for a crash that killed a five-year-old boy.

Sebastian Matta, 26, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The wreck happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11 in the 5900 block of the Southwest Freeway service road, police said.

The victim’s father was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Fountain View Drive when, having the green light, he entered the Southwest Freeway service road intersection.

Police said the Nissan was then struck by a BMW 545i sedan traveling northbound on the service road. The crash caused the Nissan to rollover.

Witnesses at the scene told police Matta, the BMW’s driver, tried to flee the scene but was detained.

The Nissan’s driver suffered minor injuries. He and his son, a passenger, were transported to the hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Matta was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and then taken into custody.

The boy was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police said the investigation determined Matta was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.