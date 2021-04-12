Advertisement

Authorities search for armed men in wooded area near local junior high

Area residents asked to stay inside
Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near
Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near La Vega Junior High School.(Bill Gowdy)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near La Vega Junior High School at Orchard Lane and Loop 340 for two men they think are armed.

The two men abandoned a vehicle and ran following an attempted traffic stop on Orchard Lane, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Authorities think one is armed with a handgun and the other with a rifle.

“There is a concern that the suspects are armed so we are asking people to stay inside at this time and call 911 and report anything they feel could be suspicious in the area,” Bynum said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

