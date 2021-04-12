Foreign troops take part of a multinational exercise at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The U.S. Army hosts a huge multinational warfighter training that started on April 6- and runs till April 15. The exercise will involve a simulation of a corps-level battle with U.S., U.K., and French Army tactical units.

Thousands of troops and support staff will engage, distributed across various installations, including Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Grafenwoehr, Germany.

The Warfighter training mission is an added step in the Army’s ongoing readiness efforts to strengthen its capability to conduct large–scale combat operations with unified action partners.

“Interoperability is the center of the Future combat Interoperability of systems, interoperability of weapons and interoperability of staffs. And today, we are predominantly focusing on the interoperability of staff, and I think it works quite well,” BG Vincent Giraud 2nd French Armoured brigade Commander.

The U.K. and French forces will train their ability to operate effectively within a U.S. corps. The combined formations are integrated down to the brigade level, with a U.K. brigade operating within a U.S. division and U.S. brigade combat teams in the U.K. and French divisions.

“There’s a joint vision statement between the Chief of the General Staff, head of the U.K. Army, and the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army that will see us be interoperable by 2025,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Elviss, 3rd U.K. Division commander.

The warfighter exercise represents a substantial investment toward gaining interoperability, borne by the U.S. and its allies. All elements involved will undoubtedly leverage successes and mistakes as dividends of lessons learned to enable future operations success.

