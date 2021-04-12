Funeral services announced for Timothy Smith, victim in Bryan mass shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Timothy Smith will be laid to rest in Bryan this week.

The 40-year-old was shot and killed during a mass shooting event at Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility in Bryan on April 8.

Visitation for Smith is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Antioch Community Church on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The funeral is the following day, April 16, 11 a.m. at the church.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.