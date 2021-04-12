Advertisement

Laredo bridges close temporarily amid protest in Nuevo Laredo

People were seen protesting against the Mexican National Guard on the Mexican side of the bridge
By Max Fernandez
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The downtown area was in panic after two bridges were shut down, denying southbound traffic into Mexico.

With access already limited, travelers who were hoping to reach their destinations were stopped cold in their tracks.

“It’s a surprise to me because I don’t know what happened right now.”

Alfredo Gonzalez from California had planned hours ahead to reach Mexico, and now he’s waiting even longer to cross the bridge.

He was delayed by protests from people who believed the National Guard in Mexico was responsible for a death behind what they labeled an innocent individual.

“They say it’s protests in Mexico, that’s why the bridges is closed.”

The closures raised questions and at one point it appeared both north and southbound lanes would be closed.

“The officers were basically at both bridges for the better part of the late morning, and the early afternoon to about 1′clock when they began to see some relief at after the slow trickle of the reopening of the bridges,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Obviously, there’s a lot who wanted to get off the bridges before all that happened.”

CBP officials and police officers were on scene to manage traffic, but their actions were not able to move vehicles along for several hours.

The majority of the details behind the protests remain sketchy, but opponents say the group became violent themselves and it cost travelers time

“I’m worried because I want to be with my family in Mexico.”

The protests reportedly moved to the headquarters of the federal police department and bridges have resumed business.

