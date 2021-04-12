Police arrest so-called ‘1st Amendment Auditor’ accused of threatening to shoot officers

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Joey Perez, 36, a so-called “First Amendment Auditor” arrested on a retaliation charge after he allegedly threatened to shoot police officers while in custody, had previously been warned by the police chief in Belton about interfering with police officers performing official duties.

Perez allegedly made the threat on Friday, April 9 as he was being transported to Bell County Jail on a separate misdemeanor charge of interference with public duties related to an incident on April 7.

On that date, Perez and Paul Estrada IV, 34, of Temple, allegedly recorded themselves interfering with a traffic stop.

Police said both Perez and Estrada refer to themselves as “First Amendment Auditors” and have been active for several weeks recording and commentating on area police activity and posting it online.

Estrada is also charged with interference with public duties, police said.

Perez and Estrada also face a third charge, misdemeanor harassment, related to an April 9 incident at the U.S. Post Office in Belton.

During that incident, police said the men live-streamed themselves while they harassed several patrons at the post office.

When the patrons drove to the Belton Police Department to file complaints, Perez and Estrada followed them there and allegedly continued the harassment and intimidation.

On April 7, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis sent certified letters to the men acknowledging their right to record police activity.

Ellis, however, also requested they do it in a safe manner that allows officers to perform duties unimpeded, as specified by Texas law.

“I am writing to express concern about practices you and an associate have recently used to record Belton police officers and recommend a change that would allow you to exercise your lawful right to record police activity AND also assure that officers can perform their duties unimpeded,” Ellis wrote in the letter.

“On several recent occasions you have interfered with officers as they performed official police business Your actions have forced officers to divide their attention between you and those with whom they interact.”

Police say the men insert themselves into active police scenes, engage citizens involved in police activity, walk in close proximity to patrol units and other involved vehicles, stand in the roadway and shine bright lights from their cameras in the eyes of officers.

Ellis warned Perez that “these actions violate the privacy of individuals interacting with police and interrupt, disrupt, and impede officers from performing their duty. It sets a dangerous precedent, if allowed to continue.”

The police chief told Perez that in order to ensure the safety of all involved in an active police scene, and to protect his right to record, Perez should instead record from a safer location like a sidewalk at a distance from the active police scene.

“If you choose to disregard this recommendation you will be subject to arrest on a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Public Duties,” Ellis wrote in the letter.

Online jail records show Perez is being held on bonds totaling $108,500.

