Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building

Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.(Courtesy photo)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A teenager was arrested Sunday night after a scare atop the ALICO Building in Waco.

Waco Police and Fire Departments responded to 425 Austin Ave., following reports of what could have been a “jumper” on top of the building at around 10 p.m.

Police say the 19-year-old might have used the fire escape to get to the top of the 21-story structure.

Officials state he was not suicidal but took him to the hospital as a precaution.

The man was charged with criminal trespass.

