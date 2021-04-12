Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A teenager was arrested Sunday night after a scare atop the ALICO Building in Waco.

Waco Police and Fire Departments responded to 425 Austin Ave., following reports of what could have been a “jumper” on top of the building at around 10 p.m.

Police say the 19-year-old might have used the fire escape to get to the top of the 21-story structure.

Officials state he was not suicidal but took him to the hospital as a precaution.

The man was charged with criminal trespass.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.