Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy

Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of the boys found a gun and killed the other boy.(CBS DFW)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy has died after he was shot by a child who found a handgun while inside a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Dallas Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 12:40 p.m. at the location in the 2800 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

The 11-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said a 32-year-old woman left the victim and a 9-year-old boy alone inside her vehicle while she went inside the store prior to the shooting.

Investigators believe the 9-year-old found the handgun and shot the victim.

Further details have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

Police did not confirm if the boys were related.

