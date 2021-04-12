Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Central Texas man, 78

Don Johnson, 78, was last seen Sunday.(Temple Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas - (KWTX) -Temple police asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Don Johnson, 78, was last seen Sunday.

He may be driving a dark gray 2004 Dodge Dakota crew cab with Texas license LRF-7643.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

