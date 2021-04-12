Police search for woman with dementia missing for 4 days
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a Killeen woman with dementia who disappeared four days ago.
Donna Marie Williamson, 55, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on April 8 in the 1200 block of Hummingbird Road.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey shirt, and pink jeans, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department’s non-emergency number, (254) 501-8800.
