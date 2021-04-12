Advertisement

Puppy dies after being shot in Texas; police search for suspect

Animal cruelty investigation underway in Dallas
Police in Dallas, Texas shared this photo of the slain puppy.
Police in Dallas, Texas shared this photo of the slain puppy.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is trying to identify and locate the person or persons who killed a small puppy and now they’re asking for help from the public.

It was just after midnight on March 3 when ‘Remy’, a 10-12-week old brown and white male puppy, was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 3500 block of East Overton Road.

Police said that despite receiving immediate medical attention, the puppy died from the injury.

Anyone who knows who is responsible for the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Hannah Tamez with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115 or send an email.

Crime Stoppers is also paying a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

