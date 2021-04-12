Advertisement

Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured

Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
By Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex that left one teenager dead and another teen injured.

Police Monday identified the teen who was killed as Ponce DeLeon, 16, of Bryan.

The other victim, who’s also 16, was in stable condition Monday at St. Joseph Regional Health Center.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 7:55 a.m. Sunday.

While they were at the scene, the wounded teen arrived at the hospital, to which he was taken in a private vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bryan Police Department’s

Criminal Investigation Division at (979) 209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

