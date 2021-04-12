Advertisement

Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopen after months of lockdown.

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a more transmissible new variant of the virus.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses were “excited and desperate” to welcome customers back.

Many people were planning outdoor meals and drinks, despite unseasonably cold weather that brought snow to London and many other areas.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following their own, broadly similar plans to ease lockdown.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Muslims are navigating coronavirus regulations for their second Ramadan in the shadow of the pandemic

— China’s top disease control official said current vaccines offer low protection, mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost effectiveness

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
100 acre fire in Bastrop county
Crews still battling 100-acre fire in Bastrop County
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the...
Medical marijuana could become more widely available in Texas

Latest News

A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; virus surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest