Strong storms possible tonight; Cooler with more rain possible this week

This afternoon/evening we have a chance for some thunderstorms for areas west of I-35 & some storms be severe with large hail and damaging winds. These storms start out west and push eastward and as they move to the east, we should see a weakening trend the later into the evening we get. There could still be some rain overnight, but we shouldn’t see severe storms heading into tomorrow and overall chance for severe storms this week looks low, after tonight’s chance. Tonight we see a cold front move in and that will actually give us a cooler week ahead plus we do have more rain chances in the forecast this week & thankfully since we really need the rain around here!

On the backside of the cold front, temperatures will be noticeably cooler for the rest of the week with highs dropping to the 70s for Tuesday. Starting Wednesday highs drop into the 60s and stay that way through the weekend! Daily isolated to scattered shower and storm chances will continue for the rest of the workweek, with the round of rain coming in Tuesday night and then again Thursday into Friday looking like they will bring us the highest chances for rain this week. We will likely see another cold front move through Friday into Saturday and that’s what helps to keep us cooler even into the weekend and even some minimal rain chances Saturday and Sunday too. Next week looks to start quiet with high temperatures returning to the 70s.

