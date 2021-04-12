Advertisement

Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. - A member of the University of Wyoming’s 2021 football recruiting class is dead after a shooting in Texas.

Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.

The Dallas Morning News reports another person was wounded.

Police told the Casper Star-Tribune nobody has been arrested and the motive is unknown.

Evans was a wide receiver for Lancaster High School in Texas.

He signed with Wyoming in February.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl expressed his condolences. Bohl was on Tulsa’s coaching staff when Evans’ father played for the Golden Hurricane in the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout on Texas highway
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
100 acre fire in Bastrop county
Crews battle 100-acre fire in Bastrop County
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the...
Medical marijuana could become more widely available in Texas

Latest News

Don Johnson, 78, was last seen Sunday.
Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Central Texas man, 78
Sebastian Matta, 26, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Accused drunk driver charged in wreck that killed Texas boy, 5
Texas voters might still have a hangover from the 2020 elections, but the prospective...
Analysis: 2022 candidates are popping up faster than bluebonnets in Texas
Destined for Greatness Thumbnail
Destined for Greatness Basketball