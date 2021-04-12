UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing Temple man who suffers from dementia.
Don Johnston, 78, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of River Hills Ct. in Temple.
He may be driving a dark gray 2004 Dodge Dakota crew cab with Texas license LRF-7643.
The passenger side window is broken and covered with cardboard.
Johnston is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair, brown eyes and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan golf shorts.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.
