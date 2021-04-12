Advertisement

Waco: Assistant city manager hired

Manteca, Calif., acting City Manager Lisa Blackmon will join Waco’s city staff as an assistant...
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Manteca, Calif., acting City Manager Lisa Blackmon will join Waco’s city staff as an assistant city manager, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford announced Monday.

She’s expected to start the job in mid-June after she, her husband and her two sons make the move from California.

“Lisa really stood apart in the search process with her unique background and combination of experience in both local government administration and the hospitality and tourism industry. I believe she will bring a creative, thoughtful, and responsive approach to leading Waco’s tourism and quality of life focused departments,” Ford said.

She’ll oversee the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Regional Airport, the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, and Cameron Park Zoo.

Blackmon has managed customer service driven businesses such as wineries and high-end restaurants in the Napa Valley before moving into municipal work in 2011.

“I learned about this position on a trip to visit family in Waco, and I really fell in love with the city and all it has to offer,” she said.

There are so many great things happening in Waco, and I am looking forward to joining the team and driving forward customer service and overall local and visitor experiences within the city.”

